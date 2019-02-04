× In light of weekend incidents, Morgan County Rescue Squad offers safety tips

DECATUR, Ala. – On Saturday there were three separate boating-related incidents in Morgan County.

In one incident a man was found dead. A boat was found tied up to a mooring dock unattended and the body of an adult male was spotted floating in the river.

Another incident involved a submerged boat that had flooded after the driver ran over something floating in the river. There were two adults and two children involved in that incident. They were all wearing safety vests and everyone survived.

The third incident involved a submerged car with no occupants. The driver had not put the car in park before walking away. No one was injured in that incident.

Asst. Chief Jim Richardson warned that because of all of the rain the valley has received recently, debris has washed up into the Tennessee River. Now that the dam is opened to release water in preparation for the next storm, the current is strong and it is easy for your boat to drive right over debris.

This series of events is a reminder that precautions are necessary when taking on the waters. The Morgan County Rescue Squad, which responded to all of these calls, shared some important advice for people.

Morgan County Rescue Squad recommends that boaters wear life vests, carry a fire extinguisher and thoroughly check their boats before taking them out to the water. With the sporadic weather, people may feel the urge to rush out to the river on those random sunny days. The Morgan County Rescue Squad recommends that people ensure their boat is fit for the water before they take it out.