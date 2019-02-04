Girl Scout cookie season has arrived!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama today launched the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season, celebrating the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders.

Local Girl Scouts are reaching their goals and honing their entrepreneurial skills by participating in booth sales (starting February 8), door-to-door sales, and digital sales through the Digital Cookie® platform, an innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program that helps girls run their Girl Scout Cookie business online.

Purchases of Girl Scout Cookies (like customer favoritesThin Mints® and Samoas®) don't only mean a delicious treat for customers. Earnings from the Girl Scout Cookie Program fuel the adventures, leadership opportunities, and passion projects of local Girl Scouts. All of the net revenue through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops, meaning that when consumers purchase the cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout only, they`re giving back to their wider community.

From Huntsville to Demopolis, girls put their earnings toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. The skills girls learn in the cookie program also influence later success: data shows more than half (57 percent) of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting, and public speaking.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming.

Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama is celebrating a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs with the return the Toffee-tastic® cookie to the 2019 lineup. Toffee-tastic, which joins classics like the Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils® varieties, is a gluten-free option introduced in 2015 that features a rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits."