Furry friends racing to a new home at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With pets arriving at Huntsville Animal Services every day, the shelter is racing towards a goal inspired by the upcoming Daytona 500 – 500 adoptions through the end of February.

All adoptions are $20 in February and include spay or neuter surgery, all vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar, and deworming.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at (256) 883-3782, visit huntsvilleal.gov/animal, or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.