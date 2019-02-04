Furry friends racing to a new home at Huntsville Animal Services

It’s Bo A498692! He is a rock star dog! Bo is super sweet!! This Alabama Brown Dog is very intelligent and highly trainable. Not to mention, personality plus and knows basic commands!! No date for Valentine's Day? Look no further! Handsome, house trained, and guaranteed to be faithful! (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With pets arriving at Huntsville Animal Services every day, the shelter is racing towards a goal inspired by the upcoming Daytona 500 – 500 adoptions through the end of February.

All adoptions are $20 in February and include spay or neuter surgery, all vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar, and deworming.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at (256) 883-3782, visit huntsvilleal.gov/animal, or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.