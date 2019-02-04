Enjoy an evening filled with food, wine & dancing at Burritt on the Mountain March 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Looking for a date night idea? Look no further. Join Burritt on the Mountain for an exclusive evening of elevated fare and dancing on March 21st.

Enjoy five courses created by Chef Rick Vonk, each paired with an expertly hand-picked complimentary wine.

While the stars and lights of Huntsville are shimmering in the cold out of doors, guests will be toasty and warm in the Baron Bluff dining and dancing to the Big Band sounds of '"In the Mood," a jazz and swing orchestra.

"In the Mood" has been referred to as the "Glenn Miller Band of North Alabama," playing not only Glenn Miller but Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Henry Mancini, and many others, along with original arrangements.

The dinner event begins at 7:00pm at Burritt on the Mountain. Tickets are $95 per dinner seat, plus tax. To purchase your tickets, click here.