East Limestone beats Ardmore to advance to area finals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ardmore kept it close against East Limestone in the Class 5A Area 16 semifinals, but the Lady Indians got the victory 47-35 to advance to the finals. East Limestone will square off with the number three team in Class 5A, Madison Academy on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the area title game. The Lady Mustangs defended home court on Tuesday night with a 79-49 win over Madison County.