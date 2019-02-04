Calhoun Community College to host annual Career & Workforce Expo Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. – One local college is offering students the opportunity to meet with business and industry leaders around North Alabama.

Calhoun Community College will host the 2019 Career & Workforce Expo in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. The career expo will be on Tuesday, February 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and participation is free.

The Expo is targeted at bringing high school and college students together with local businesses, industries, and employers that provide the jobs in our area. The Expo is a day of career exploration and is not a job fair. According to organizers, the 2018 expo brought in over 1,700 students, parents, and educators from Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, and Madison counties.

“The Career and Workforce Expo is an opportunity for thousands of area high school students to visit Calhoun’s Decatur campus and connect with business and industry leaders in our area. Students will learn about programs available at Calhoun that can provide the skills these employers are seeking,” commented Gwen Baker, director of Calhoun’s Dual Enrollment and Tech Prep programs.

“This year, as in the past, the focus is on bridging the skills gap identified by area businesses and industries among today’s workforce. This is particularly critical as new industry continues to be recruited to our region,” added Baker.

For more information about the Expo, visit www.calhoun.edu/expo, or you may contact Gwen Baker, 256-306-2665/email gwendlyn.baker@calhoun.edu or Heath Daws, 256-306-2671/email heath.daws@calhoun.edu.