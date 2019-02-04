× Bomb squad determines suspicious package at local restaurant was part of GPS treasure hunting game

ARDMORE, Ala. – Authorities say a suspicious object found at Mildred’s Restaurant in Ardmore, was actually just part of a GPS treasure hunting game.

Ardmore Police Chief James Kennedy said on Monday afternoon Ardmore Police got a call from restaurant employees after they noticed someone attaching something with wires to a handicap parking sign.

Officers evacuated the restaurant for about an hour as a precaution because they didn’t know what was inside and it appeared “really weird.”

The Huntsville Bomb Squad was called to investigate the item but it turned out to be a geocache. Geocaching is like a treasure hunt where participants use their GPS and other navigational devices to play hide and seek with the special containers. Those who find the objects often add signatures to let other users know they’ve been located.

Chief Kennedy says it’s good to pay attention and be vigilant, but this time it was just a game.