Blue Bell releases Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream in stores

BRENHAM, TX. – Blue Bell Ice Cream created a new flavor concoction that is sure to tempt your taste buds.

The magical ice creamery introduced Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream and the company says the new creation is not your average brownie topped with ice cream but so much more. Raspberry Fudge Brownie is a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.

The flavor is available for a limited time in the half gallon and pint sizes starting on February 4th.

“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.