Area schools support Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation with a hat day fundraiser

The nonprofit Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation is hoping to raise money through local schools’ participation in KFK Hat Day. On Tuesday, February 5, students and teachers will be able to donate $1 to wear a hat during school.

It’s all to support a special person named Kruz who will be having a medical procedure on Tuesday. Kruz is receiving stem cell donations from his mother to prepare for a kidney transplant.

Kyle and Jessica Davenport began sharing their children’s medical journey after their son Kruz and daughter Paizlee were both diagnosed with Schimke Immuno-osseous Dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. It can cause kidney failure, a risk of stroke, and heart disease.

“Every day’s a battle but we’re fighting for them,” Jessica told Jerry Hayes in 2016.

Area schools participating in the fundraiser:

Muscle Shoals City Schools



Colbert County Schools



Russellville City Schools



Haleyville City Schools



Tuscumbia City Schools



Harlan Elementary School



Sweden Elementary School



Forest Hills Elementary School



Brooks High School



Brooks Elementary School



Covenant Christian



Kids of the Kingdom in Center Star



LE Willson Elementary – Sheffield



Waterloo High School



Threadgill Primary – Sheffield



Lexington High School K-12



Sheffield High School



Belgreen High School



Rogers High School K-12



Lauderdale County High School K-12



Vina Elementary & High School



Hatton Elementary & High School



Phil Campbell K-12



GW Trenholm – Tuscumbia



East Franklin Junior High



Challenger Elementary & Middle School in Huntsville



Underwood Elementary



Tharptown Elementary



Tharptown High School



Legacy Christian Academy



Red Bay High School PreK-12



East Lawrence Elementary School



Deshler Middle School



Lewis County Intermediate School



Moulton Elementary



Moulton Middle



Mars Hill Bible School



Central School



St. Joseph Catholic School



Phillips Elementary and High School