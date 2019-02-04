Area schools support Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation with a hat day fundraiser

Posted 8:40 pm, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, February 4, 2019

The nonprofit Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation is hoping to raise money through local schools’ participation in KFK Hat Day. On Tuesday, February 5, students and teachers will be able to donate $1 to wear a hat during school.

It’s all to support a special person named Kruz who will be having a medical procedure on Tuesday. Kruz is receiving stem cell donations from his mother to prepare for a kidney transplant.

Kyle and Jessica Davenport began sharing their children’s medical journey after their son Kruz and daughter Paizlee were both diagnosed with Schimke Immuno-osseous Dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. It can cause kidney failure, a risk of stroke, and heart disease.

“Every day’s a battle but we’re fighting for them,” Jessica told Jerry Hayes in 2016.

Area schools participating in the fundraiser:

  • Muscle Shoals City Schools 
  • Colbert County Schools
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Haleyville City Schools
  • Tuscumbia City Schools
  • Harlan Elementary School
  • Sweden Elementary School
  • Forest Hills Elementary School
  • Brooks High School
  • Brooks Elementary School
  • Covenant Christian
  • Kids of the Kingdom in Center Star
  • LE Willson Elementary – Sheffield
  • Waterloo High School
  • Threadgill Primary – Sheffield
  • Lexington High School K-12
  • Sheffield High School
  • Belgreen High School
  • Rogers High School K-12
  • Lauderdale County High School K-12
  • Vina Elementary & High School
  • Hatton Elementary & High School
  • Phil Campbell K-12
  • GW Trenholm – Tuscumbia
  • East Franklin Junior High
  • Challenger Elementary & Middle School in Huntsville
  • Underwood Elementary
  • Tharptown Elementary
  • Tharptown High School
  • Legacy Christian Academy
  • Red Bay High School PreK-12
  • East Lawrence Elementary School
  • Deshler Middle School
  • Lewis County Intermediate School
  • Moulton Elementary
  • Moulton Middle
  • Mars Hill Bible School
  • Central School
  • St. Joseph Catholic School
  • Phillips Elementary and High School

