Area schools support Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation with a hat day fundraiser

The nonprofit Kruz’n for a Kure Foundation is hoping to raise money through local schools’ participation in KFK Hat Day. On Tuesday, February 5, students and teachers will be able to donate $1 to wear a hat during school.
It’s all to support a special person named Kruz who will be having a medical procedure on Tuesday. Kruz is receiving stem cell donations from his mother to prepare for a kidney transplant.
Kyle and Jessica Davenport began sharing their children’s medical journey after their son Kruz and daughter Paizlee were both diagnosed with Schimke Immuno-osseous Dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. It can cause kidney failure, a risk of stroke, and heart disease.
“Every day’s a battle but we’re fighting for them,” Jessica told Jerry Hayes in 2016.
Area schools participating in the fundraiser:
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Colbert County Schools
- Russellville City Schools
- Haleyville City Schools
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- Harlan Elementary School
- Sweden Elementary School
- Forest Hills Elementary School
- Brooks High School
- Brooks Elementary School
- Covenant Christian
- Kids of the Kingdom in Center Star
- LE Willson Elementary – Sheffield
- Waterloo High School
- Threadgill Primary – Sheffield
- Lexington High School K-12
- Sheffield High School
- Belgreen High School
- Rogers High School K-12
- Lauderdale County High School K-12
- Vina Elementary & High School
- Hatton Elementary & High School
- Phil Campbell K-12
- GW Trenholm – Tuscumbia
- East Franklin Junior High
- Challenger Elementary & Middle School in Huntsville
- Underwood Elementary
- Tharptown Elementary
- Tharptown High School
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Red Bay High School PreK-12
- East Lawrence Elementary School
- Deshler Middle School
- Lewis County Intermediate School
- Moulton Elementary
- Moulton Middle
- Mars Hill Bible School
- Central School
- St. Joseph Catholic School
- Phillips Elementary and High School