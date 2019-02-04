× Alabama State Department of Education to destroy special education records in March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education announced they will destroy special education records on Friday, March 8.

The records being destroyed include special education State Complaints, mediations, and hearing requests filed between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2013.

Parents, students aged 19 or older, or former students aged 19 or older with records pertaining to special education State Complaints, mediations, and hearing requests during January 2012 – December 2013 time frame can request their records by either mailing or faxing a signed, written authorization.

Authorizations should be sent or faxed to:

Dr. DaLee Chambers or Ms. Bernice Rush-Harrison

Alabama State Department of Education

Special Education Services

P.O. Box 302101

Montgomery, AL 36130-2101

Fax: (334) 694-4986

Requests must be received by 4 p.m. on March 4, 2019, and should include the student’s name, current mailing address, and telephone number.

Anybody with questions should contact Chambers or Rush-Harrison at (334) 694-4782.