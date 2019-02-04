Alabama State Department of Education to destroy special education records in March
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education announced they will destroy special education records on Friday, March 8.
The records being destroyed include special education State Complaints, mediations, and hearing requests filed between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2013.
Parents, students aged 19 or older, or former students aged 19 or older with records pertaining to special education State Complaints, mediations, and hearing requests during January 2012 – December 2013 time frame can request their records by either mailing or faxing a signed, written authorization.
Authorizations should be sent or faxed to:
Dr. DaLee Chambers or Ms. Bernice Rush-Harrison
Alabama State Department of Education
Special Education Services
P.O. Box 302101
Montgomery, AL 36130-2101
Fax: (334) 694-4986
Requests must be received by 4 p.m. on March 4, 2019, and should include the student’s name, current mailing address, and telephone number.
Anybody with questions should contact Chambers or Rush-Harrison at (334) 694-4782.