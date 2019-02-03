× Tennessee man added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted List

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help tracking down the newest addition to their Top 10 Most Wanted List.

TBI said Jamal Jamel Gardner, 47, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated domestic assault in Maury County.

He is described as 6′ 5,” weighing 315 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities cautioned Gardner has been violent in the past, and to consider him armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anybody with information on Gardner is encouraged to contact the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND or Columbia Police at (931) 388-2727.