Smith Lake Jake makes his Groundhog Day prediction

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- On Saturday groundhogs across the country made their weather predictions including in Huntsville. Meteorologist Ben Smith hosted the Groundhog Day Celebration at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction for an early spring, but in Huntsville "Smith Lake Jake" disagreed.

Families gathered around Jake's home waiting for his prediction at the garden's first groundhog day event.

WHNT News 19's Meteorologist Ben Smith emceed the event. After a song, Jake made his prediction.

"I see my raw shadow, six more weeks of winter weather," said Smith reading off Jake's scroll.

The crowd wasn't too happy with the prediction, but the kids hoped the extended winter means another chance for snow.

While Smith Lake Jake predicted a longer winter, Sand Mountain Sam, Albertville's prediction opossum, predicted an early spring. So who can we believe? Statistics would recommend no one; Punxsutawney Phil himself is only right about 40% of the time.