NWS Huntsville to offer free storm spotter classes throughout the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The National Weather Service in Huntsville is giving anyone with an interest in weather the opportunity to become a certified storm spotter.

The storm spotter classes will be held in February, March and early April.

The classes are free and open to the public and typically last two hours.

Click here to see the list of classes, locations and times. Inclement weather or other factors may cause the schedule to change, so please check the list before you decide to attend a class.

Those who attend the classes will learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety