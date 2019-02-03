New England Patriots snag their sixth Super Bowl title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII Sunday night. This marks the Patriots' and their quarterback Tom Brady's sixth Super Bowl title, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most titles ever and Brady is now the only player with six titles.

The SEC was well represented in Super Bowl 53, with 21 players from the two rosters, including five players from Alabama and Auburn.

For the patriots, Dont'a Hightower from Alabama and Jonathan Jones and Brandon King from Auburn; On the Rams' roster, Mark Barron repping the Tide and Blake Countess for the Tigers.