Missing Senior Alert issued for Tuscaloosa woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Have you seen Jeanette Greer Johns? She’s the subject of a Missing Senior Alert from the Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sheriff’s Office.

Johns is a 76 year old white female with gray hair and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen at her home in McCalla, Alabama around 5:30 pm on January 30, 2019.

She may be traveling in a 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma with Alabama tag 7AB6774.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jeanette Greer Johns, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616 or call 911.