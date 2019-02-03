Mild & Damp Weather Expected Through The Week

This weekend sure felt like an early spring had arrived! The steady flow of southerly air that has helped boost our temperatures will also boost our moisture levels this week. To pair with the uptick in moisture, a series of weak systems will move through at a fast enough pace to keep rain chances around daily.

Although every day this week carries a chance of rain, we don’t expect a total washout on any day. Here’s a general guide to when you’re most likely to need the umbrella this week:

First, a cold front will approach Alabama on Monday. The front will be too weak to have much of an impact other than bringing in a few more showers on Monday, mainly late in the day. Those showers will last through Tuesday morning, but Tuesday afternoon looks drier.

Next a developing system will place a stationary front just north of the Tennessee Valley. This brings a slightly better chance of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout Wednesday, lingering into Thursday.

Finally, a cold front will approach Thursday night and move through on Friday. This brings another round of scattered showers, along with an end to the unseasonably warm weather for a while!

With a pattern like this, it can be tough to pin down the exact timing for rain. That’s because areas of rain will be ‘here-and-there’ and ‘hit-or-miss’ each day. To navigate a week like this, download Live Alert 19; then you can check the interactive radar and the hourly forecast anytime you need to!

Winter At The Halfway Point: This weekend is the halfway point in our winter season, and it hasn’t been too bad so far! Huntsville’s average temperature between December 21st and Sunday (February 3rd) has been right at the ‘normal’ mark, at about 52°F. Our coldest temperature so far in Huntsville was 22°F, the morning of January 31st. We certainly won’t drop colder than that in the next week, but we will be talking about a cool down on the horizon.

Friday’s cold front won’t bring in truly arctic air, but it should at least knock us back down to ‘normal’ through next weekend. Average weather would put us in the 30s for lows and 50s for highs. There’s still some uncertainty in if we drop below that next weekend, but we’ll continue to update the forecast as needed!