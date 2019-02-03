Fatal boating accident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County Rescue Squad recovered a body from the Tennessee River on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., several emergency agencies responded to a boating accident near the railroad bridge.

Morgan County Rescue Squad along with EMT’s from Decatur Fire & Rescue launched a boat and started heading to the unoccupied boat.

When they got to Ingalls Harbor, they spotted a body of an adult male floating in the river.

Morgan County Rescue Squad’s boat recovered the body and secured the unoccupied boat for further investigations by Alabama Marine Police, Decatur Police Department, and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The body was sent to Alabama Forensics Department for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.