Tennessee man arrested for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities charged an Old Hickory man on drug-related charges Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Reginald T. Womack, 33, was charged with one count of Manufacturing/Delivery/Sale/Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Investigators began investigating a series of overdoses across Middle Tennessee involving fentayl-laced heroin. In the course of the investigation, Womack was identified as a distributor.

Womack was taken to the Rutherford County Jail. His bond was set at $175,000 and the investigation is ongoing.