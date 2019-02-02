Moms behind bars now able to pump breastmilk for babies

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Inmates at an Alabama women’s prison are now able to pump breastmilk in lactation rooms for their babies who are outside the prison’s walls.

Al.com reports that the nonprofit Alabama Prison Birth Project worked with Julia Tutwiler Prison to design lactation rooms and provide pumping equipment for the moms.

The nonprofit works to improve the health of babies born to incarcerated women.

The incarcerated mothers pump breastmilk in the room, then label and store their milk in a freezer. Each week, a representative from Alabama Prison Birth Project picks up the milk and distributes it to each child’s caregiver.

State officials say the number of pregnant women at Tutwiler ranges from 40 to 50 each year.

Women make up about 6 percent of the incarcerated population in Alabama.