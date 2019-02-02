× Investigation surrounding Madison County inmate death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County inmate died overnight, according to police.

Madison County Sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation on David Cooper’s death.

Cooper was transported to Huntsville Hospital Friday night where he passed away.

According to Lieutenant Donny Shaw, the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Cooper was housed in the Madison County Jail medical unit due to a pre-existing medical condition prior to his arrest.

Huntsville Police arrested Cooper in September of 2018 for domestic violence.