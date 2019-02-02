The Huntsville Havoc faced off against the Quad City Storm Saturday night, following their 5-4 overtime win over the Storm Friday night. The Havoc beat Quad City 5-1 at their 13th Annual Melissa George Night; money raised from a jersey auction and donations all are going towards NICU parents.
Huntsville Havoc comes out 2-0 in series with Quad City Storm
