First Mardi Gras parade of season rolling on Alabama coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — Mardi Gras season is getting started on the Alabama coast.

The year’s first parade rolls Saturday afternoon when the Krewe de la Dauphine holds its annual celebration on Dauphin Island.

The theme is “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere,” and the floats will have a Jimmy Buffett theme. Thousands are expected to attend.

The parade is the first of nearly 50 both large and small that are planned on the Alabama coast through Fat Tuesday on March 5.

The highlight for many is Mobile’s traditional Joe Cain Day that will be held the Sunday before Mardi Gras. It’s a day of parades and parties built around the start of Mardi Gras in Mobile in the late 1860s.