It's the biggest rivalry in the state, but right now we're not talking football. Auburn hosted the Alabama men's basketball team for the "Iron Bowl on the hardwood" Saturday night; the game marks the 159th meeting between the two schools. Both teams in need of a conference win; before the game, Bama was at 4-3 and Auburn's SEC play record was at 3-4. It was just too much Auburn and 21 turnovers for Alabama. The tigers took down the Tide 84-63. The two teams meet again in Tuscaloosa on March 5.
Auburn takes down Alabama men’s basketball, 84-63
