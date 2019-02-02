Auburn takes down Alabama men’s basketball, 84-63

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the biggest rivalry in the state, but right now we're not talking football. Auburn hosted the Alabama men's basketball team for the "Iron Bowl on the hardwood" Saturday night; the game marks the 159th meeting between the two schools. Both teams in need of a conference win; before the game, Bama was at 4-3 and Auburn's SEC play record was at 3-4. It was just too much Auburn and 21 turnovers for Alabama. The tigers took down the Tide 84-63. The two teams meet again in Tuscaloosa on March 5.