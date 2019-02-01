Woman with stage 4 kidney failure is hopeful for donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Nina Pendlum has been a hairstylist in Athens for more than three decades. She said she isn't servicing as many customers these days.

"A typical day, I get up and I work about 3 days a week. Usually, I work no more than 6 hours. That`s about how much I can do," said Pendlum.

She's recently run into an obstacle that is taking a bit of a toll on doing what she loves.

"I have stage 4 kidney failure, I only have one functioning kidney. It's functioning right now at 13 percent," explained Pendlum.

Nina is a cancer survivor and UAB Hospital says surviving cancer, in addition to her age, means she can not be placed on a waiting list.

Pendlum said receiving the news was confusing, to say the least.

"I didn't know how to approach anyone, and it's such a big thing to ask of someone."

But social media has played a huge part in her plea for help, her co-stylist and Mane Street Hair Designers salon co-owner Tammy Green posted Nina's cause on Facebook. Green said Nina has been strong despite her diagnosis.

"She has more faith than anybody I know. She's just like my mother and my best friend," explained Green. "She was there when my boys were born. She's been there for everything for me. She's just one of the best people I have ever met."

Social media has encouraged a few to try and help, including Green's son.

"I want to donate my own kidney, she was like, 'I would never do that,' and I was like, 'I'm going to do it.' I've applied and everything, I'm just hopeful," said Hunter Stephenson.

At this moment, hope, faith, and family are all Nina has.

Nina is A+ blood type, but since she is part of the paired exchange program, you do not have to be her blood type to donate.

You can donate in her honor and they’ll give her a compatible kidney in exchange.

Potential donors may visit uabmedicine.org/donateakidney or contact 1-888-822-7892 (Option 4) to speak to a transplant assistant and provide preliminary information to determine eligibility for donation.

Information you will need:

Patient Name: Nina Pendlum

Birthdate: January 3, 1950

There is no cost for evaluation, testing, or procedure.