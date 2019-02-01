Winter’s chill hibernates, early spring temperatures are here!

Mother Nature crammed two seasons within five days this past week! Wednesday afternoon highs struggled in the 30s, but by Friday, we were back in the 60s!

Over the weekend, we expect more spring-like weather to continue with morning lows in the 30s/40s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. The warmth continues into the week ahead, but with a catch: Rain chances go up heading into the new work week.

It’s Groundhog Day… Again…

It’s up to you if you want to wake up to Sonny and Cher, but weather-wise, Saturday morning will begin with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will allow a gradual rise into the mid to upper 60s — perfect for a stroll in the Huntsville Botanical Garden!



Sunday morning temperatures will be a touch warmer as more humid air returns to the region: mid to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon temperatures will also climb into the mid-60s, albeit with a tad more cloud cover and an isolated chance of a shower.

Temperatures went up, but so did the chance of rain

Why the warm up? High pressure has settled to the east of the Carolina coast, allowing more south-southeasterly flow into the Tennessee Valley. This flow pulls more moisture into the region, allowing for puffy cumulus clouds to form in the afternoon.

By Sunday and Monday, the flow will change and come from the south-southwest, which pulls in warmer and more moisture-rich air from the Gulf of Mexico. This increase in moisture means the atmosphere becomes a little more unstable — allowing rain showers and even thunderstorms to form.

Early next week, we will see a few different rounds of frontal boundaries try to approach the Tennessee Valley; while these frontal boundaries may not bring much of a change in temperature, they will provide the “forcing mechanism” necessary for rain clouds and thunderstorms to develop. At this time, we do not anticipate any severe thunderstorms, but rather a few rumbles of thunder may be possible Tuesday through Thursday.