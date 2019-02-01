× Trial diary: Day 2 in Marc Stone murder trial includes his taped confession, autopsy results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jurors in the capital murder trial of Marc Stone heard Stone tell police in a recorded interview that he fatally choked his wife and son, because something had “broken” inside of him. After the killings, Stone told police, he felt “free.”

Stone could face the death penalty if he’s convicted of killing Krista, his wife of 13 years, and their 7-year-old son at their home in south Huntsville in February 2013. The couple had two younger daughters, who were also home at the time of the killings, but Stone left them unharmed.

The morning after the late-night killings, Stone dropped his daughters off with his parents in Leeds and then told Leeds police he killed two people in Huntsville.

During Stone’s taped confession with Huntsville Police Department investigators he was casual and conversational, and in simple terms explained that he’d killed his wife and son.

The jury also heard from a state medical examiner, Dr. Valerie Green, who said Krista Stone was strangled to death and Zachary’s fatal injuries were consistent with strangulation and drowning. Her testimony featured about 50 photos from their autopsies, including a shot of Zachary Stone still in his dinosaur pajama bottoms and Krista Stone with a red band of bruising around her throat.

The prosecution rested Friday afternoon and the defense will continue its case Monday. The defense is arguing Stone is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Put another way, he didn’t understand right from wrong when he was killing his wife and son.

WHNT News 19 was in the courtroom Friday morning and offered a running account of the proceedings: