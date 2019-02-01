× Tennessee authorities searching for missing 15-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Michael Jonathan Adams, 15, was last seen in Prospect, Tenn. at 5 a.m. Friday. Adams is described as 5′ 1″ and 105 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said he was walking, wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack. He is a type 1 diabetic with only a small amount of medicine with him and is developmentally challenged.

Authorities advise anybody who sees Adams to check on his welfare, stop him and contact either the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 363-2460 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821.