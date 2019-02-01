× Scammer targets Florence residents

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence residents are advised to be on the lookout for a scammer.

The City of Florence announced Friday it has received reports of a scammer pretending to be with Florence Utilities.

They said the scammer asked for payment through either PayPal or bank account information and then threatened to cut off service if the victim didn’t pay.

Florence Utilities advised customers it will never ask for payment information over the phone.

Customers that have any concerns are advised to contact Florence Utilities customer service at (256) 760-6512.