× Lincoln County hit and run case to be presented to grand jury

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee state troopers said a grand jury will determine whether a man suspected of hitting and killing a Mulberry man will face charges.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Chris Dye said the district attorney looked at possible charges against Zachary Collins, 25, and decided to present the case to a grand jury. Collins has a Tullahoma address but had been staying in Lincoln County at the time of the incident.

Elbrus Bokiev, 67, was found dead on Highway 50 Tuesday afternoon near the Lincoln County line Tuesday afternoon. Investigators put out a suspect vehicle description based on debris from the crash scene and identified Collins as the driver of the vehicle.

Collins has not been arrested on any charges and has been cooperative with investigators, Dye said.