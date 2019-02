Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc continue to stay hot on home ice, winning their last five games they have played at the Von Braun Center. On Friday, the Havoc rallied from a goal down in the third period and went on to beat the Quad City Storm in overtime 5-4.

Havoc Goals:

Tyler Piacentini (2), Scott Trask (2), Nolan Kaiser (GWG in OT)