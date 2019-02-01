Guntersville Lake HydroFest announces two nights of concerts

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville Lake HydroFest announced two additional nights of concerts.

In partnership with the City of Guntersville, both Friday night and Saturday night concerts will be held inside the event venue at the beach area on Sunset Drive.

On Friday, Grammy-Award winning artist Zach Williams will take the stage. As a contemporary Christian artist, Williams hit number one with his first two singles, “Chain Breaker” and “Old Church Choir.” Williams is currently opening across the country for Casting Crowns.

Saturday night’s concert will be a 70’s reunion when two bands of the era Orleans and Firefall take the stage.

Orleans is an American pop rock band best known for top 20 hits including “Dance with Me” and “Still the One”, from the album Waking and Dreaming released in 1976; and “Love Takes Time” released in 1979.

Firefall is a rock band that formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1974. The band’s biggest hit single, “You Are the Woman”, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard charts in 1976. Other hits included “Just Remember I Love You”, “Strange Way”, and “Cinderella.”

“Friday night’s choice of Zac Williams will bring a new crowd to our event,” said Katy Norton, president of Marshall County CVB. “We hope to attract a younger audience and introduce them to boat racing through this additional concert. Saturday night’s choice of bands fits our demographic and brings a great sound to HydroFest. Perfect music for a relaxing evening on the water.”

Weekend passes can be purchased online or on Facebook beginning March 1.

Weekend passes are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Concerts will start at 5:30 p.m. on both nights. There is no additional charge for the concerts.