‘Freedom Riders’ touring performance makes the Civil Rights Movement come alive on stage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater is debuting their first in-school touring program with “Freedom Riders”.

It’s a touring performance with professional actors that brings a story of perseverance and unity during the Civil Rights Movement to schools and organizations in the area.

Set in 1961, “Freedom Riders” follows two young women from Harvard as they try to decide if they should join the Freedom Rides of the 1960s. Along the way, they meet Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy, Theodore Roosevelt, W.E.B. Dubois, and others who fought both for and against America’s struggle for Civil Rights. Four performers bring this struggle alive through the words of historical figures, song, and recreations.

Schools and organizations can book individual or back-to-back performances by calling 256-530-6829, contacting Education Director Candice Cooper at candice.cooper@fantasyplayhouse.com, or visiting Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater at 3312 Long Ave SW.

The program fits in with Alabama academic standards and comes with study guide materials. This performance is recommended for grades 6-12.