Former Marshall County sheriff claims jail food funding should be his

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Former Marshall County sheriff Scott Walls says money left over from the prisoner food budget should be his, and he’s suing to make that claim.

The lawsuit flied against the state comptroller states Gov. Kay Ivey had no authority to change a longstanding practice allowing sheriffs to keep leftover food money. Only the Legislature can do that, he says.

The lawsuit claims that Walls had money from the state that hadn’t been spent to feed inmates by the end of his term in January. The jail had plenty of food in inventory at the time, according to the lawsuit.

For years Alabama sheriffs were allowed to pocket excess funds that had been distributed to them for the purpose of feeding inmates. Some sheriffs, like former Etowah County sheriff Todd Entrekin, pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars that was left over from jail food funds.

Ivey announced last July that sheriffs should be following a 2011 attorney general opinion that stated the funds could only be used for feeding prisoners.

Walls didn’t specify how much money was in dispute in his filing.