FedEx worker found frozen at Illinois delivery hub

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (CNN) — Bitterly cold winter weather has claimed several lives across the United States this week.

Authorities in East Moline, Illinois say the temperature played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub. The 69-year-old man was found frozen between two semi tractors outside a FedEx freight location.

Another FedEx employee found his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police aren’t sure how long he’d been there before he was discovered, but say there are no significant signs of foul play.

Investigators are examining the scene and pulling footage from security cameras at the facility.

An autopsy is scheduled for February 4.