× Did you lose your donkeys? Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for the owner of a pair of donkeys.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, animal control officers picked up a pair of donkeys off Easter Ferry Road on Friday.

If you are the owner or know the owner, contact LCSO at (256) 232-0111.

Do you know the owner of these two donkeys? Animal control picked them up today off Easter Ferry Road. Please call 256-232-0111 with information. pic.twitter.com/44fa3ceqIK — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 2, 2019