× Decatur gives people the opportunity to get rid of hazardous drugs

DECATUR, Ala. – Just like canned food stacks up in your pantry, prescription drugs can stack up in your medicine cabinet. But expired pharmaceutical prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs can be extremely hazardous.

On Friday, the Decatur Police Department teamed up with Extension, an environmental group out of Alabama A&M and Auburn universities as well as the Central Alabama Alumni Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Together they collected people’s expired and unwanted drugs, including opiates.

“In this effort, Extension is trying to help remove some of the drugs that are in homes, that are unused and to keep people from typically flushing them down the toilet stools or means of disposal,” said Allen Malone of Extension.

Extension members say improper disposal of medications can pollute the environment, and that is something they hope events like this one will help prevent.

If you’re in Decatur and you still have medications you want to dispose of, you have a couple of options. You can bring them to the Decatur Police Department at any time and on April 12 they will be holding a similar take back event that will include file shredding.

There is also a medication drop box in Huntsville in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex at 815 Wheeler Ave. and at the Madison Police Department.