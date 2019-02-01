× Boaz man charged with stealing handguns from vehicles

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Boaz man is facing charges for stealing handguns from a vehicle near Etowah County.

Christian Chase Barnett, 20, was arrested Wednesday, a day after deputies said someone stole the handguns from a vehicle on County Road 17.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 4 Wednesday, where a victim reported he had been assaulted and had his prescription medication stolen.

Deputies developed Barnett as a suspect in the domestic violence case and said thye also were told he had handguns that may have been stolen. The guns were found in a backpack under the house, deputies said.

Barnett was charged with two counts of second-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on more than $10,000 bond.