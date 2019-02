× Athens firefighters respond to apartment fire

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Elkton Street Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to Oakleaf Apartments around 11:20 a.m. after a passerby saw smoke coming from an apartment and called 911, according to a city spokesperson.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic above a bathroom in one apartment.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.