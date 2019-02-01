× Albertville man charged in rape of 12 year old in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was arrested and charged with rape of a child on Friday.

Investigators say Manuel Francisco-Francisco, 20, was involved in a suspected rape. The reported incident happened Tuesday in the Kilpatrick area. Deputies say the victim was 12 years old.

Francisco-Francisco was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Sheriff Nick Welden shared the following statement in the news release: “Predators have no place in our communities. Our children are our greatest asset and must be protected at all cost. I’d also like to thank our investigator for handling this matter so quickly.”