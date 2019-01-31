Warmer Days on the Way!

After a bout of arctic air, warmer temperatures are around the corner. A southwesterly flow pattern in the jet stream blocks the cold for a while and allows for a pretty nice warm-up.

That is, after we get through the morning first! Friday morning temperatures will begin in the upper 20s to low 30s — frosty cold, but still 10 to 15 degrees warmer compared to what we experienced earlier in the week!

Thursday afternoon temperatures reached the upper 40s to low 50s, and we expect a repeat Friday afternoon: Daytime highs in the upper 50s, with some areas squeaking into the 60s Friday afternoon. In fact, the 60s remain in the forecast all weekend long, despite the presence of some cloud cover. Milder weather will set up some rain as well; several waves of showers pass through the region between Sunday and next Wednesday.

From winter mode to severe mode: It’s worth mentioning that February can sometimes flare up with an early start to the Spring severe weather season. Wild temperature swings, an active jet stream, a nearby ‘warm’ Gulf of Mexico often fuel some rough storms even this early in the year.

Let’s be clear here: no one is forecasting severe weather next week! We don’t see that far very clearly, and this time of year the confidence is very low out past 4-5 days. An active weather pattern next week (Monday-Wednesday) will need to be scrutinized to see if a threat exists, but at this point, there’s no threat on any specific day.

Weekend warm-up: Don’t get too excited; this weekend is warmer, but it’s not a picture-perfect set-up. Temperatures recover to the 50s and lower 60s in spite of clouds and a chance of some showers. The best chance of generally light rain comes on Sunday, but even then we do not expect it to rain all day.

Rainy weather ahead: The pattern bringing the warmer weather also brings rain; that’s life this time of year where we live! Showers look likely Sunday night into Monday and again Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Timing is vague and adjustable at this point, and there might – might – be some stormy weather in the mix as well. If that looks ‘likely’ at any point, we’ll let you know.