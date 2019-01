Here is a look at morning lows on Thursday morning:

Crossville got down to 20° and UAH 21° respectively. Some wind chills were in the single digits early!

The forecast looks milder from here with highs in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon. We’ll see 50s and 60s this weekend! We get a break from the arctic air over the next week before it gets cold again!

