HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UAH took wins over the Mississippi College Choctaws Thursday night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baylee Johnson led the women's team with 24 points for the game; the Lady Chargers won 67-53.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The men's team put up a full 20 points over the Choctaws getting the win 79-59. Both teams take on Delta State this Saturday at home.