Truck overturns on Highway 431 near Dug Hill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traffic was down to one lane in both directions on Highway 431 Thursday afternoon going over Monte Sano due to an overturned gravel truck.

The truck overturned on the southbound side of 431 near Dug Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. when it swerved into the ditch to avoid another wreck on the road, police on the scene said.

Traffic was down to one lane in both directions between Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road.

Police planned to wait until rush hour was over to flip the truck over and remove it from the scene.