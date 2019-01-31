× Three Florence men involved in fatal crash in Texas; one dead, one remains hospitalized

A man from Florence died, and a second remains hospitalized after a crash in Texas.

Our news partners at AL.com reported that authorities confirmed Hank Casteel, 29, died at a hospital in northwest Texas. Jason Burbank, a 33-year-old from Florence, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Texas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Perryton, a small town just south of the Texas-Oklahoma line.

Casteel and Burbank were passengers in a truck driven by Danny Motley, 50. The truck collided head-on with another vehicle, troopers said. The driver of the second vehicle, an SUV, died at the scene.

Motley was also injured in the crash, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation determined the driver of the SUV crossed the center line and hit the truck. The investigation is ongoing.

Family members are collecting donations for Casteel’s memorial service through a GoFundMe account. As of Thursday morning, the account collected $365 of its $5,000 goal.

A second GoFundMe account is collecting funds for the medical expenses of Burbank, who remains hospitalized in Texas.

“Please continue to pray for Jason and his whole family,” the online account says.