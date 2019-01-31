× Suspect pictures released in Florence pharmacy robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – A robbery at a Florence pharmacy last week remains unsolved as police seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Detectives have released surveillance pictures to up their chances in finding the man responsible.

Florence police say he entered Massey Drugs on North Wood Avenue in a flash. Once inside, you can see the robbery suspect immediately confront the pharmacist.

Dressed in dark athletic clothing, Florence police say he demanded they give him all of the Opioid medication and Fentanyl patches. At gunpoint, police say the suspect had the pharmacist put the stolen items into a small black bag.

As the suspect ran from the pharmacy on January 24, police noticed the suspect was wearing brown leather shoes. They believe he had on normal street clothes under the athletic wear.

You’ve now seen the pictures police are sharing of the armed robbery, and its time for you to take action. Grab your phone and either call or text operators with your tips in this case. Even the smallest detail could help police bring this suspect to justice.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. To send a detailed text message, address it to 274637. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. If your information helps lead to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.