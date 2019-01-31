× Sneak peek at the newly-renovated Trash Panda Emporium opening Friday

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — The Trash Panda Emporium is back by popular demand. The store in Bridge Street is full of the Minor League baseball team’s merchandise. It will have it’s grand reopening Friday, February 1.

The store is back with new renovations, new merchandise, and a new way to buy tickets.

“We were originally planning to close the store December 30th and then reopen for next Christmas, but the demand was just so terrific. We quadrupled all the previous Minor League records for merchandise anywhere in the country,” said Ralph Nelson, the Managing Partner and CEO of Ball Corps and the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The store has new merchandise like golf balls, pennants, and infant onesies.

“And here are the baseballs that we’re giving away to the first 250 people that come in to come back to the store,” he said.

They have also restocked more of their most popular items like the primary logo field hat that the players will wear out on the field.

The store also serves as a ticket center with new technology so you can check the view from your seats before you buy your tickets.

Once you’ve picked your seats you can gear up with Trash Panda shirts, sweatshirts, and key chains.

The store opens Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be open the rest of the year under regular Bridge Street hours.

If you haven’t gotten any Trash Panada merchandise you have some time before they hit the field. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are expected to take the field in April of 2020.