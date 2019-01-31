× Police searching for person who stopped to help after fatal DeKalb County wreck

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Police are hoping that a person who stopped and tried to help a victim in a fatal wreck will come forward to talk with them about the crash.

Police responded to a single-car wreck just before 6 p.m. on County Road 505 and said they learned a passerby stopped and performed CPR on the victim. The passerby left before officers arrived, they said.

Police said the person may have witnessed the crash, and they want to talk to the person to see if they have information that can help in the investigation.

The wreck victim’s name was not released.

Anyone who knows the person that stopped is asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157.