No action taken yet on Dacedric Ward’s confession in capital murder case
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – No decision was made in Limestone County Circuit Court on defense attorneys’ efforts to have a confession from Dacedric Ward suppressed in his capital murder trial.
Ward, 24, is charged with killing 18-year-old Jason West at the Sonic on County Line Road in Madison in December 2016.
Thursday morning, Ward and his attorneys were in court for a hearing on a motion to suppress a confession Ward gave investigators. His attorneys claim Ward signed a Miranda rights waiver without having his rights sufficiently explained.
The judge planned to review video of Ward’s confession in his chambers before making a decision. The defense has until Feb. 11 to submit a written brief in regards to the motion to suppress.
Prosecutors and Ward’s attorneys declined to comment after the hearing.