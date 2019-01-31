× No action taken yet on Dacedric Ward’s confession in capital murder case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – No decision was made in Limestone County Circuit Court on defense attorneys’ efforts to have a confession from Dacedric Ward suppressed in his capital murder trial.

Ward, 24, is charged with killing 18-year-old Jason West at the Sonic on County Line Road in Madison in December 2016.

Decedric Ward is back in court in Limestone County trying to get statements he made to police thrown out. Ward is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jason West. Police say Ward is one two men involved in the deadly Sonic shooting on County Line road in December 2016. @whnt pic.twitter.com/fMte416mNV — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) January 31, 2019

Thursday morning, Ward and his attorneys were in court for a hearing on a motion to suppress a confession Ward gave investigators. His attorneys claim Ward signed a Miranda rights waiver without having his rights sufficiently explained.

The judge planned to review video of Ward’s confession in his chambers before making a decision. The defense has until Feb. 11 to submit a written brief in regards to the motion to suppress.

Prosecutors and Ward’s attorneys declined to comment after the hearing.