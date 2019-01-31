× Marshall County man accused of murder granted supervised release

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Earlier this month, a Marshall County judge granted Albert Patterson supervised release. This came after a court-ordered competency hearing that included a mental evaluation.

Patterson is accused of murder and attempted murder in Guntersville in March 2017. Investigators said that James Daugette, 56, of Guntersville died from his injuries in the shooting and that Daugette’s wife, Sandra Daugette, 55, was injured. It happened on Edmonds Road.

On January 7, a Marshall County judge ordered Patterson’s release from the Marshall County Jail after determining he is not mentally competent to stand trial.

The order also reveals more details about Patterson’s present condition. It reads:

“The Defendant was present in person with medical staff for the hearing, along with his court appointed attorney Hon. Mark Teal. Although Defendant was present, he did not actively participate in the hearing and was observed by the Court to be seated in a wheel chair covered up to his neck with a blanket and not reacting in any manner to the testimony or the proceedings had and was noticeably trembling throughout his time before the Court.

The court released Patterson into the care of his daughter. He will have another hearing in six months.

In the meantime, he can not leave the state of Alabama or have any contact with the victim or victim’s family.

These are the court’s findings in the order for supervised release, made earlier this month:

“(A) That Defendant is mentally incompetent to stand trial in that Defendant lacks sufficient present ability to assist in his defense by consulting with counsel with a reasonable degree of rational understanding of the facts and the legal proceedings against the Defendant, and that there is no substantial probability that the Defendant will become competent within a reasonable time; (B) Further, based on clear and convincing evidence, that the Defendant’s being at large poses a real and present threat of substantial harm to the Defendant or to others, and that the Defendant is mentally ill or has a mental defect and, if not treated, will continue to suffer mental distress and will continue to experience deterioration of the ability to function independently, and that the Defendant is unable to make a rational and informed decision as to whether treatment would be desirable; (C) However, as a result of an ongoing supervised regimen of medical treatment or therapy and the Defendant’s current physical health, the risk of harm threatened by the Defendant’s being at large has been sufficiently minimized or abated”

Patterson’s court proceedings are stalled until he is deemed ready for them to resume.