Man killed by vehicle on Explorer Blvd in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead following an early morning wreck on Explorer Blvd in Huntsville.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Explorer Blvd and Mark C. Smith Drive. Officials say the victim was unloading their vehicle when a car struck them.

Authorities shut down the Westbound lanes of Explorer Blvd while they investigate. Eastbound is down to one lane.

Authorities ask you to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.